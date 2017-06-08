Anthony Davis | Maryland Legal Aid
Anthony Davis has joined Maryland Legal Aid 's as director of advocacy for consumer law. Davis leads the Foreclosure Legal Assistance Project and provides support to all staff on appeals, litigation, and broad-based advocacy efforts on consumer issues.
