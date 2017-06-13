'American Ninja Warrior' returns with...

'American Ninja Warrior' returns with several Maryland competitors

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

NBC's "American Ninja Warrior" kicked off last night with the premiere of its ninth season, and like past years - which have featured Olney resident Geoff Britten, the first competitor to complete the "American Ninja Warrior" obstacle, and Towson University alumna Kacy Catanzaro, the first woman to complete a city finals course and compete in the finals in Las Vegas - Marylanders are not shying away from the competition. Here's a list of this year's ninjas: Jessup aerospace engineer Nick Kostreski, 30, returns for his second year in the competition in the Denver city qualifying round, which will air July 17, according to NBC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News D.C., Maryland to sue Trump on anticorruption c... 1 hr Retribution 37
News Judge orders school stabbing suspect to remain ... May 25 Hostis Publicus 5
News NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr... May 18 josh 9
News Strange & Unusual - Second Grader Stripped Nake... (Feb '07) May 18 Suezanne 255
News Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ... May '17 tomin cali 3
News Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe... May '17 Macron your Presi... 6
News Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i... Apr '17 spytheweb 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,209 • Total comments across all topics: 281,732,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC