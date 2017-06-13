'American Ninja Warrior' returns with several Maryland competitors

NBC's "American Ninja Warrior" kicked off last night with the premiere of its ninth season, and like past years - which have featured Olney resident Geoff Britten, the first competitor to complete the "American Ninja Warrior" obstacle, and Towson University alumna Kacy Catanzaro, the first woman to complete a city finals course and compete in the finals in Las Vegas - Marylanders are not shying away from the competition. Here's a list of this year's ninjas: Jessup aerospace engineer Nick Kostreski, 30, returns for his second year in the competition in the Denver city qualifying round, which will air July 17, according to NBC.

