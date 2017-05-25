Wind farm developers accept Maryland'...

Wind farm developers accept Maryland's terms to move forward with projects off Ocean City

46 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

The developers of two wind farms planned off the coast of Ocean City are moving forward with their projects, accepting terms Maryland regulators laid out earlier this month in allowing them to collect subsidies from the state's electricity customers. Deepwater Wind and U.S. Wind have both notified the Public Service Commission that they have agreed to invest a collective $115 million in manufacturing facilities and port upgrades around Sparrows Point in southeastern Baltimore County, and to contribute $6 million to a state offshore wind business development fund.

