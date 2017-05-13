Who in the hell is Rod Rosenstein? Everything you were afraid to ask...
Got whiplash from the news cycle? Find yourself asking "who?" Here's dirt on the guy blamed for pushing Comey out Rosenstein was confirmed by the Senate on April 26 by a vote of 94-6. April 26, coincidentally, was the inaugural "Take Your Fake Bipartisan Support to Work Day" on Capitol Hill.
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr...
|May 11
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|8
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|May 11
|tomin cali
|3
|Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe...
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|6
|Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i...
|Apr 29
|spytheweb
|1
|More pot-growing licenses may be on the way
|Apr '17
|JRT
|1
|Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|TerriB1
|4
|2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ...
|Apr '17
|WNC
|4
