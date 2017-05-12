Valuable nutrients are lost when food...

Valuable nutrients are lost when food is tossed, Hopkins study finds

Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Americans waste as much as 40 percent of the available food every year across the country and much of it is nutritious, representing a missed opportunity to improve people's diets and prevent hunger, say researchers at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health's Center for a Livable Future. The center's researchers calculated the nutritional value of wasted food at the retail and consumer levels, showing just how much protein, fiber, calcium, potassium, vitamin D and other nutrients are lost even as millions of Americans go hungry or don't get enough of these nutrients.

