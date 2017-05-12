Valuable nutrients are lost when food is tossed, Hopkins study finds

Americans waste as much as 40 percent of the available food every year across the country and much of it is nutritious, representing a missed opportunity to improve people's diets and prevent hunger, say researchers at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health's Center for a Livable Future. The center's researchers calculated the nutritional value of wasted food at the retail and consumer levels, showing just how much protein, fiber, calcium, potassium, vitamin D and other nutrients are lost even as millions of Americans go hungry or don't get enough of these nutrients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.