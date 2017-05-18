University of Maryland student identi...

University of Maryland student identified and charged with murdering Bowie State student

20 hrs ago Read more: WMDT

UPDATE: Police in Maryland say they have filed murder and assault charges against a suspect in connection with the stabbing death of a college student. Sean Christopher Urbanski of Severna Park faces charges of first- and second-degree murder as well as first-degree assault for the alleged attack that took place early Saturday.

