University of Maryland stabbing suspect held without bond

A white University of Maryland student accused of fatally stabbing a black man on campus was held without bond after he made his first appearance in court Monday via closed-circuit TV. The FBI is investigating the fatal assault of Richard Collins III, a student at Bowie State University, as a possible hate crime.

