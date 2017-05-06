Tower-top platform latest step in reh...

Tower-top platform latest step in rehabilitating aging Bay Bridge

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Maryland Gazette

When drivers look up as they're headed to and from the Eastern Shore this summer, they'll see two new structures atop the towers of the westbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge . The 16-by-16-foot temporary construction platforms, one for each tower, are part of a $29.6 million effort to rehabilitate the 44-year-old westbound span of the bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i... Apr 29 spytheweb 1
News More pot-growing licenses may be on the way Apr 9 JRT 1
News Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09) Apr 7 TerriB1 4
News 2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ... Apr '17 WNC 4
News Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Mar '17 leech 2
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... Mar '17 TAAM 24
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,913 • Total comments across all topics: 280,836,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC