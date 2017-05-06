Tower-top platform latest step in rehabilitating aging Bay Bridge

When drivers look up as they're headed to and from the Eastern Shore this summer, they'll see two new structures atop the towers of the westbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge . The 16-by-16-foot temporary construction platforms, one for each tower, are part of a $29.6 million effort to rehabilitate the 44-year-old westbound span of the bridge.

