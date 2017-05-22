Three-star Ga. tight end Maleak Bryant commits to Maryland
Three-star Georgia tight end Maleak Bryant committed to Maryland on Sunday, the Terps' first pledge at the position in the Class of 2018. "After much thought and many prayers, I'm happy to say I have committed to The University of Maryland," he wrote on Twitter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge orders school stabbing suspect to remain ...
|5 hr
|Mizike
|2
|Maryland politicians pack their bags for Las Ve...
|Mon
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr...
|May 18
|josh
|10
|Strange & Unusual - Second Grader Stripped Nake... (Feb '07)
|May 18
|Suezanne
|255
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|May 11
|tomin cali
|3
|Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe...
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|6
|Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i...
|Apr 29
|spytheweb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC