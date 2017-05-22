The Latest: Bond review planned in student slaying case

Candles are lit for a candlelight vigil at a bus shelter at the University of Maryland in College Park, Md, Sunday, May 21, 2017, where visiting student was fatally stabbed. A University of Maryland student was charged Sunday with fatally stabbing a visiting student on campus in what police have described as an unprovoked attack that rattled the school over graduation weekend.

