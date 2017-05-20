The Aegis honored as a News Organizat...

The Aegis honored as a News Organization of the Year by regional press association

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Aegis staff photographer Matt Button's photograph of players from team Japan tossing coach Katsumi Sekiguchi into the air, as they celebrate after last summer's win in the Cal Ripken World Series, recevied a Best in Show award from the Maryland, Delaware, D.C. Press Association Friday. Aegis staff photographer Matt Button's photograph of players from team Japan tossing coach Katsumi Sekiguchi into the air, as they celebrate after last summer's win in the Cal Ripken World Series, recevied a Best in Show award from the Maryland, Delaware, D.C. Press Association Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bowie Social Worker Sentenced for Felony Theft ... (Nov '10) 5 hr concerned citizen 3
News NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr... Thu HOLLA ISABELLA 8
News Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ... Thu tomin cali 3
News Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe... May 8 Macron your Presi... 6
News Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i... Apr 29 spytheweb 1
News More pot-growing licenses may be on the way Apr '17 JRT 1
News Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09) Apr '17 TerriB1 4
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,246 • Total comments across all topics: 280,971,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC