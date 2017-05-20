The Aegis honored as a News Organization of the Year by regional press association

Aegis staff photographer Matt Button's photograph of players from team Japan tossing coach Katsumi Sekiguchi into the air, as they celebrate after last summer's win in the Cal Ripken World Series, recevied a Best in Show award from the Maryland, Delaware, D.C. Press Association Friday. Aegis staff photographer Matt Button's photograph of players from team Japan tossing coach Katsumi Sekiguchi into the air, as they celebrate after last summer's win in the Cal Ripken World Series, recevied a Best in Show award from the Maryland, Delaware, D.C. Press Association Friday.

