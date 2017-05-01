State Record Catches Reported in Maryland, N.D.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources confirmed a new white perch nontidal state fishing record was set April 7 by George Venker of Baltimore, a retired Bethlehem Steel worker. Venker caught a white perch weighing 1.9 pounds at Loch Raven Reservoir in Baltimore County.
