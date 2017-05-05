State law seeks to close gaps in dam ...

State law seeks to close gaps in dam emergency preparations

The Baltimore Sun

More than 40 dams across Maryland whose failure could cause deaths or significant destruction lack updated emergency plans, according to state officials. Now a new law is requiring owners of those dams - counties, municipalities and private businesses - to prepare.

