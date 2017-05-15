As assistant attorney general early in her career, Sharon Krevor-Weisbaum developed the legal skills and relationships that allowed her to grow into her role as a member of the private bar and, more recently, managing partner with Brown, Goldstein & Levy, LLP. She served as a member of the Task Force on the Quality of Services for Individuals with Developmental Disabilities at the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene; served on the Elder and Disability Rights Section of the Maryland State Bar Association; and is a member of The Council of Parent Attorneys and Advocates.

