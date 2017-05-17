Salisbury woman killed, baby medevaced in Route 50 head-on collision near Annapolis
Maryland State Police say a Salisbury woman has died in a head-on collision after driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Route 50 near Annapolis Wednesday afternoon. Laura Ashley Murphy, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
