Rape charges dropped against immigran...

Rape charges dropped against immigrantteens in Maryland high school case

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Lucianne.com

A judge granted the defense attorney's request to drop charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sexual offense charges against 17-year-old Jose Montano. "Facts in this case do not support the original charges," John McCarthy, state attorney for Montgomery County, said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i... Apr 29 spytheweb 1
News More pot-growing licenses may be on the way Apr 9 JRT 1
News Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09) Apr 7 TerriB1 4
News 2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ... Apr 5 WNC 4
News Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Mar '17 leech 2
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... Mar '17 TAAM 24
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,680 • Total comments across all topics: 280,792,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC