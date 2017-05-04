Rape charges dropped against immigrantteens in Maryland high school case
A judge granted the defense attorney's request to drop charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sexual offense charges against 17-year-old Jose Montano. "Facts in this case do not support the original charges," John McCarthy, state attorney for Montgomery County, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i...
|Apr 29
|spytheweb
|1
|More pot-growing licenses may be on the way
|Apr 9
|JRT
|1
|Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09)
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|4
|2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ...
|Apr 5
|WNC
|4
|Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Mar '17
|leech
|2
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar '17
|TAAM
|24
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC