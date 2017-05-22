Prosecutor: Too early to call school stabbing a hate crime
Authorities appealed for patience Monday from two college communities reacting in shock, fear and anger after a white University of Maryland student was arrested in what police called the unprovoked stabbing of a black Bowie State University student. Police and the FBI are investigating the killing of Richard Collins III as a possible hate crime, because the suspect, Sean Urbanski, became a member of a racist Facebook group several months ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maryland politicians pack their bags for Las Ve...
|16 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr...
|May 18
|josh
|10
|Strange & Unusual - Second Grader Stripped Nake... (Feb '07)
|May 18
|Suezanne
|255
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|May 11
|tomin cali
|3
|Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe...
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|6
|Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i...
|Apr 29
|spytheweb
|1
|More pot-growing licenses may be on the way
|Apr '17
|JRT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC