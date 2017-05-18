Prince George's student takes pick from top-notch colleges
Princeton, Harvard, Cornell - those are just some of the 14 schools that accepted 18-year-old Olawunmi Akinlemibola, a DuVal High School student from Prince George's County. "If you're somebody like me, who can't make up their mind on what they want to do or finds everything interesting, you can take classes that are, like, outside of your major," Akinlemibola said.
