Prince Georgea s Co. police search fo...

Prince Georgea s Co. police search for man who skipped sentencing new

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

Prince George's County Sheriff's deputies are hunting for Kenneth Kelley of Southeast D.C. - the driver who killed five people in a drunken driving crash, nearly three years ago, then failed to show up for his sentencing Friday. The Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office said it is investigating why Kelley's GPS monitor was removed two weeks ago and which private company was in charge of it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bowie Social Worker Sentenced for Felony Theft ... (Nov '10) Fri concerned citizen 3
News NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr... May 11 HOLLA ISABELLA 8
News Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ... May 11 tomin cali 3
News Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe... May 8 Macron your Presi... 6
News Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i... Apr 29 spytheweb 1
News More pot-growing licenses may be on the way Apr '17 JRT 1
News Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09) Apr '17 TerriB1 4
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,365 • Total comments across all topics: 280,998,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC