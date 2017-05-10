Prince Georgea s Co. police search for man who skipped sentencing new
Prince George's County Sheriff's deputies are hunting for Kenneth Kelley of Southeast D.C. - the driver who killed five people in a drunken driving crash, nearly three years ago, then failed to show up for his sentencing Friday. The Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office said it is investigating why Kelley's GPS monitor was removed two weeks ago and which private company was in charge of it.
