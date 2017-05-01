Preserving Agricultural Land in Maryl...

Preserving Agricultural Land in Maryland - Reaping Rewards for Farmers

While growth and development is inevitable in the name of progress, the State of Maryland and its more rural counties have made efforts to find some balance by providing incentives to farmers for preserving agricultural land and our rural areas. Agriculture still remains an important industry in the State of Maryland, so the State has found ways to encourage and sustain the agriculture industry while providing financial assistance and incentives to farmers to preserve farmland for those important agricultural uses and benefits.

