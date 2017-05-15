Police say man confessed to killing his girlfriend in Maryland

Prince George's County police charged Michael Proctor with murder for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Turkessa Paige, on April 13. An 35-year-old Oxon Hill man confessed to Prince George's County police that he killed his girlfriend and disposed of her body in a dumpster in April, officials said. Authorities charged Michael Proctor, of the 4500 block of Wheeler Road, with first- and second-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Turkessa Paige.

