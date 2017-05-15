Police say man confessed to killing h...

Police say man confessed to killing his girlfriend in Maryland

Read more: The Washington Post

Prince George's County police charged Michael Proctor with murder for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Turkessa Paige, on April 13. An 35-year-old Oxon Hill man confessed to Prince George's County police that he killed his girlfriend and disposed of her body in a dumpster in April, officials said. Authorities charged Michael Proctor, of the 4500 block of Wheeler Road, with first- and second-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Turkessa Paige.

