Police: Priest's DNA doesn't match evidence in nun's slaying
Authorities in Maryland say DNA from a priest's exhumed body doesn't match evidence in the decades-old slaying of a Baltimore nun. Baltimore County Police said in a statement Wednesday that DNA from A. Joseph Maskell does not match DNA from the murder scene of Sister Catherine Ann Cesnik.
