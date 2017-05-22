Police: Dirrell vs Uzcategui brawl currently 'under investigation' with no arrests made

For those who missed it, the big combat sports story from this past weekend was the disqualification and post-fight brawl in Saturday's Andre Dirrell vs. Jose Uzcategui boxing match on Showtime. That fight ended in a DQ win for Dirrell when Uzcategui landed a late punch after the 8th round - his second late punch of the fight.

