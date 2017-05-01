Parkway theater's first post-festival film is John Waters' 'Female Trouble'
Casting director Pat Moran and Maryland Film Festival director Jed Dietz explore the newly renovated Parkway Theatre, which will host the Maryland Film Festival this year. Casting director Pat Moran and Maryland Film Festival director Jed Dietz explore the newly renovated Parkway Theatre, which will host the Maryland Film Festival this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i...
|Sat
|spytheweb
|1
|More pot-growing licenses may be on the way
|Apr 9
|JRT
|1
|Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09)
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|4
|2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ...
|Apr 5
|WNC
|4
|Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid...
|Apr 2
|tomin cali
|1
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Mar '17
|leech
|2
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar '17
|TAAM
|24
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC