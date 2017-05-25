Paid Sick Leave in Maryland Passes
After several attempts at passage in previous legislative sessions, the Maryland General Assembly has passed the Maryland Healthy Working Families Act ) and will send it to the Governor whose own version of a bill on paid sick leave was rejected by the General Assembly. The Governor has publicly stated that the legislature's bill is bad for business and intends to veto it.
