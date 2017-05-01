MEDA examines what local development agencies get right
This year's Maryland Economic Development Association's annual conference will examine some of what's working to boost local economies -- how communities can bounced back from disasters, be more inclusive and develop maker spaces. The conference convened this weekend at the Hyatt Regency, Chesapeake Bay and will run through Tuesday.
