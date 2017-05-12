Md. attorney general seeks court orde...

Md. attorney general seeks court order to force judge to decide Purple Line case

Saturday Read more: The Washington Post

Maryland's attorney general asked an appellate court Friday to require a federal judge to decide a lawsuit blocking construction of the state's planned Purple Line, saying court delays have "brought this project to the brink of cancellation." The petition for a "writ of mandamus" asks the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to require that U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon rule on a government motion to dismiss the 2014 lawsuit filed by Purple Line opponents.

