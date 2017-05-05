Md. attorney general: Federal immigration detainers involve legal risks

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh this week advised state and local law-enforcement agencies not to hold undocumented immigrants past their release dates on behalf of federal authorities unless they have a judicial warrant or probable cause. He said in a memo Thursday that following his guidance would allow agencies to "comply with federal law in a manner that respects the constitutional rights of individuals, protects local agencies and officials from potential legal liability, and allows them to remain faithful to their mission of promoting public safety."

