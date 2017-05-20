McAuliffe fires another round in war of words over budget vetoes

The battle of words over the budget vetoes escalated again Friday, when Gov. Terry McAuliffe issued an executive order telling state agencies to honor his vetoes that the General Assembly has refused to recognize. McAuliffe cited "dangerous legislative overreach" in telling agencies to ignore the decision by the House of Delegates to ignore two of his vetoes, including one that would strip the budget prohibition that prevents the governor from accepting federal money to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.