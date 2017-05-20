Maryland State Police Make Large-Scale Drug Bust Spanning 5 Counties, Including Del
Maryland State Police and several allied law enforcement agencies arrested 18 people in four Maryland counties and one Delaware county, connected to a large-scale distribution of opioids, in which police say an estimated $130,000 worth of drugs were recovered along with $98,000 in cash. After consulting with the Queen Anne's County State's Attorney's Office, 22 residential search warrants were executed Thursday morning and 18 individuals were served with indictments during an investigation that encompassed suspects located in Kent, Queen Anne's, Caroline, and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland and New Castle County in Delaware.
