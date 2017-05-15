Maryland Senate Fails To Consider Bill Passed By House To Preclude...

Maryland Senate Fails To Consider Bil...

23 hrs ago

The Maryland Senate failed to vote on SB 670, which would prevent condominium developers from limiting the ability of the council of unit owners and individual unit owners to bring claims for building defect issues. The House of Delegates version of the bill was approved by a vote of 136-0, but the Senate version did not make to the floor for a vote.

