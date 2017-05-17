Maryland school system posts 80 percent increase in reports of sexual harassment
Reported incidents of sexual harassment of students have jumped more than 80 percent in one year in the Montgomery County school system in Maryland. More than 200 incidents of sexual harassment of students were reported in Montgomery County's public schools in the last academic year, a one-year jump of more than 80 percent, according to new data from the Maryland school system.
