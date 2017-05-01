Maryland releases total roadway death...

Maryland releases total roadway deaths for 2016

Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Pete K. Rahn joined top law enforcement officials and traffic-safety advocates to issue a call-to-action to eliminate highway fatalities in Maryland. Preliminary data collected by MDOT indicates that in 2016, 523 people died in traffic crashes on the state's roads, up from the 521 who died in 2015.

