Maryland regulators OK nation's largest offshore wind plan
The Maryland Public Service Commission announced Thursday that it awarded renewable energy credits for two projects off Maryland's Eastern Shore near Ocean City. The PSC says the decision allows U.S. Wind and Skipjack Offshore Energy to build 368 megawatts of capacity.
