Maryland regulators approve two wind farms off Ocean City coast
Waters off the coast of Maryland will be home to not one but two offshore wind farms under a decision issued Thursday by the state Public Service Commission. Two projects had been vying for approval, and in an unexpected decision officials gave both the green light, saying the approvals will would "position Maryland as a national leader in offshore wind energy."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
