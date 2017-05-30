Maryland offshore wind project authorized
The Maryland Public Service Commission has awarded offshore wind renewable energy credits to two projects to be built off the coast of Maryland. The decision enables U.S. Wind Inc. and Skipjack Offshore Energy LLC to construct 368 MW of capacity, together yielding more than $1.8 billion of in-state spending, spurring the creation of almost 9,700 new direct and indirect jobs and contributing $74 million in state tax revenues over 20 years.
