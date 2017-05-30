Maryland offshore wind project author...

Maryland offshore wind project authorized

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Composites Technology

The Maryland Public Service Commission has awarded offshore wind renewable energy credits to two projects to be built off the coast of Maryland. The decision enables U.S. Wind Inc. and Skipjack Offshore Energy LLC to construct 368 MW of capacity, together yielding more than $1.8 billion of in-state spending, spurring the creation of almost 9,700 new direct and indirect jobs and contributing $74 million in state tax revenues over 20 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Composites Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr... May 11 HOLLA ISABELLA 8
News Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ... May 11 tomin cali 3
News Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe... May 8 Macron your Presi... 6
News Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i... Apr 29 spytheweb 1
News More pot-growing licenses may be on the way Apr '17 JRT 1
News Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09) Apr '17 TerriB1 4
News 2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ... Apr '17 WNC 4
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,276 • Total comments across all topics: 281,060,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC