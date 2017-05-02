Maryland officials and activists issu...

Maryland officials and activists issue public plea for judge to expedite Purple Line ruling

Maryland leaders and transit activists called on a federal judge Tuesday to issue a ruling allowing the Purple Line to be built in the Washington suburbs, saying a delay in a court case blocking the project is costing taxpayers money. The light-rail project connecting Montgomery and Prince George's counties needs a favorable court ruling to get its federal environmental approval reinstated before it can secure $900 million in federal grants and begin major construction.

