Maryland officer won't face charges i...

Maryland officer won't face charges in shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

The Baltimore Sun reports that Baltimore County prosecutors cited evidence, including body camera footage, in their determination that the April 12 shooting of 27-year-old Brandon Smith by a county officer was justified. In a letter to police Tuesday, Deputy State's Attorney Robin Coffin wrote that Smith was "clearly going for his handgun" and Officer Downs acted "for his own safety."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr... Thu josh 10
News Strange & Unusual - Second Grader Stripped Nake... (Feb '07) May 18 Suezanne 255
News Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ... May 11 tomin cali 3
News Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe... May 8 Macron your Presi... 6
News Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i... Apr 29 spytheweb 1
News More pot-growing licenses may be on the way Apr '17 JRT 1
News Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09) Apr '17 TerriB1 4
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,477 • Total comments across all topics: 281,163,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC