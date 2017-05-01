Maryland Legislation Update - April 2017
Governor Hogan has held six bill signing sessions to date. Two bill signings remain on the Governor's schedule for May 2 and May 4. Under Maryland law all bills are to be presented to the Governor by April 30 this year, the 20th day after adjournment of April 10th, and he must veto them, if he wishes to do so, within thirty days of their presentment or by May 30th this year.
