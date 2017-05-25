Maryland governor to sign bills to fight opioid addiction
A package of measures in Maryland to battle opioid overdoses are scheduled to be signed into law by Gov. Larry Hogan. The governor has a bill signing ceremony scheduled Thursday with House Speaker Michael Busch and Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller.
