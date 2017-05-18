Maryland Governor Launches New Econom...

Maryland Governor Launches New Economic Development Strategy

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is launching a new economic development strategy focusing on further developing the life sciences and cybersecurity industries. Hogan announced the plan called Excel Maryland at the first Governor's Business Summit on Thursday in Baltimore.

