Maryland Gov. Hogan seeks court order...

Maryland Gov. Hogan seeks court order to compel federal judge to rule in Purple Line lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, left, speaks alongside state transportation secretary Pete K. Rahn at a 2015 news conference announcing that the state plans to proceed with the light-rail Purple Line project. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has asked the state's attorney general to seek a court order compelling a federal judge to decide a lawsuit blocking construction of the planned light-rail Purple Line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr... Thu HOLLA ISABELLA 8
News Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ... Thu tomin cali 3
News Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe... May 8 Macron your Presi... 6
News Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i... Apr 29 spytheweb 1
News More pot-growing licenses may be on the way Apr '17 JRT 1
News Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09) Apr '17 TerriB1 4
News 2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ... Apr '17 WNC 4
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,307 • Total comments across all topics: 280,962,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC