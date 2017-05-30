Maryland fund awards $8.5 million for stem cell research
The Maryland Stem Cell Research Commission has awarded $8.5 million to 29 projects that will explore how human stem cells can regenerate heart tissue, treat muscular dystrophy and sickle cell disease, and aid diabetes management, among other medical conditions. The awards, made through the state-funded Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund, are intended to accelerate work by researchers and startup companies using human stem cells to advance medical treatments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr...
|May 11
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|8
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|May 11
|tomin cali
|3
|Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe...
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|6
|Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i...
|Apr 29
|spytheweb
|1
|More pot-growing licenses may be on the way
|Apr '17
|JRT
|1
|Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|TerriB1
|4
|2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ...
|Apr '17
|WNC
|4
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC