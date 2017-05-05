Maryland Film Festival updates: Barry Levinson returns home for 'Wizard of Lies' premiere
Director Barry Levinson sat down with reporter Chris Kaltenbach before the premiere of his new film, 'The Wizard of Lies,' being shown at the Maryland Film Festival. Director Barry Levinson sat down with reporter Chris Kaltenbach before the premiere of his new film, 'The Wizard of Lies,' being shown at the Maryland Film Festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i...
|Apr 29
|spytheweb
|1
|More pot-growing licenses may be on the way
|Apr 9
|JRT
|1
|Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09)
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|4
|2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ...
|Apr 5
|WNC
|4
|Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Mar '17
|leech
|2
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar '17
|TAAM
|24
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC