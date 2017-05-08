Maryland Emergency Management Agency ...

Maryland Emergency Management Agency Partners with Nextdoor

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Dundalk Eagle

The Maryland Emergency Management Agency has announced a partnership with Nextdoor.com , the private social network for neighborhoods, to improve statewide and neighbor-to-neighbor communications before, during and after emergencies. MEMA will use Nextdoor to connect with neighbors by sharing news and updates and providing preparedness and alert information directly to communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dundalk Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr... 54 min ICE Man 1
News Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ... Mon tomin cali 1
News Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe... Mon Macron your Presi... 6
News Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i... Apr 29 spytheweb 1
News More pot-growing licenses may be on the way Apr 9 JRT 1
News Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09) Apr '17 TerriB1 4
News 2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ... Apr '17 WNC 4
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,902 • Total comments across all topics: 280,899,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC