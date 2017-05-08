Maryland Emergency Management Agency Partners with Nextdoor
The Maryland Emergency Management Agency has announced a partnership with Nextdoor.com , the private social network for neighborhoods, to improve statewide and neighbor-to-neighbor communications before, during and after emergencies. MEMA will use Nextdoor to connect with neighbors by sharing news and updates and providing preparedness and alert information directly to communities.
