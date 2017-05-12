Maryland Democrats' faux redistricting reform

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events WITH ITS preposterously gerrymandered congressional voting districts, Maryland is an outstanding example of why states need nonpartisan redistricting reform. But the redistricting bill that emerged this year in Annapolis - in equal parts cynical and ludicrous - makes clear that the Democrats who dominate both houses of the General Assembly there remain loath to part with the incumbent-protection racket that enables them to choose their voters and perpetuate their grip on power with scant regard for good governance.

