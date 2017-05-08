Maryland data repository could transform citizen services
Maryland will soon begin development of a powerful new system aimed at helping human services agencies tackle critical issues such as child welfare, poverty, unemployment and juvenile justice. Thanks to $195 million in federal funding and state resources, Maryland's Total Human-services Information Network, or MD THINK, can become a reality.
