Maryland data repository could transform citizen services

18 hrs ago

Maryland will soon begin development of a powerful new system aimed at helping human services agencies tackle critical issues such as child welfare, poverty, unemployment and juvenile justice. Thanks to $195 million in federal funding and state resources, Maryland's Total Human-services Information Network, or MD THINK, can become a reality.

