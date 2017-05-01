Maryland convict still on the loose as marshals join manhunt
The U.S. Marshal Service has taken over the hunt to find David Watson - the convicted felon serving a 106-year sentence - after he escaped custody on Friday. "This is someone who is a violent offender and who has a history of attempted murder against law enforcement officers, so it is - for us and the community - critical that we bring him into custody," Howard County police spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn told the Baltimore Sun on Monday.
