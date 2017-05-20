Maryland board OKs large lottery cont...

Maryland board OKs large lottery contract

23 hrs ago

The Board of Public Works voted 2-1 Wednesday for the contract, which could run as high as $341 million over 11 years. Gov. Larry Hogan and Treasurer Nancy Kopp voted for the contract for Scientific Games International.

