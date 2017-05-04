Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged dropped due to lack of evidence
There are 3 comments on the Washington Times story from 17 hrs ago, titled Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged dropped due to lack of evidence. In it, Washington Times reports that:
Montgomery County prosecutors have dropped rape charges against two illegal immigrant students accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in a high school bathroom in March. The case had drawn international attention, in part because President Trump had cited it as one of the reasons he wants to crack down on illegal immigration.
Since: Aug 11
12,755
Location hidden
#1 13 hrs ago
more like a lib judge is ok with rape as long as done to a citizen by an illegal and the victim is not related to the judge
#2 2 hrs ago
Typical response from a Reich Winger when the facts come out..Their Trump Supremacist ideas implode
Since: Aug 11
12,755
Location hidden
#3 23 min ago
so you support rape,typical of a name calling leftist
